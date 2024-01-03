J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,997 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144,154 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $460,136,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,230 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.92. 1,065,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.