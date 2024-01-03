J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 166,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

