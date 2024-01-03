J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $210,504,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $131,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. 166,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,535. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $102.66 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Select Dividend ETF
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- 5 Reasons Under Armour stock may not trade under $10 for long
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- 4 takeaways from the first day of trading in 2024
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Intel stock: Analysts are expecting multi-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.