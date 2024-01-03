J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 116 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,495,000 after acquiring an additional 33,474,478 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,272,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,319,000 after buying an additional 410,331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,158,000 after buying an additional 267,750 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,190,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.20. 91,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,831. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.68. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.02 and a 1-year high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

