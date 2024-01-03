Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.05% from the company’s previous close.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.56.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $126.93 on Wednesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 15.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

