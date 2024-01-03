JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $607.30

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $607.30 and traded as high as $620.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $610.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $607.64 and its 200 day moving average is $639.37.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th.
About JG Boswell
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
