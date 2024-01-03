Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Update

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 30th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Jiayin Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jiayin Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jiayin Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jiayin Group by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

Jiayin Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JFIN stock opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.41. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.67 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group ( NASDAQ:JFIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter. Jiayin Group had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 29.91%.

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.