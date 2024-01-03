JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Acquired by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBRE. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 107.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,603,000 after purchasing an additional 97,539 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 780.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 593,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,504 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 147.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period.

BATS:BBRE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.22. 16,579 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $791.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average is $82.48.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

