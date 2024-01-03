JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 39,588 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 55,046 shares.The stock last traded at $46.19 and had previously closed at $46.36.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.15.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAG. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $86,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $180,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

