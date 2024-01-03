JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Windsor Wealth Management Inc.

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Windsor Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $15,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCPB. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,136,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,528,000 after buying an additional 122,347 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,519,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after buying an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after buying an additional 552,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 756,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,215,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB stock opened at $46.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average is $45.58.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

