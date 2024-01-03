JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,141,838 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 835,801 shares.The stock last traded at $47.28 and had previously closed at $47.58.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JQUA. Mendel Money Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.