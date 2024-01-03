KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Currently, 16.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of KALV opened at $12.15 on Wednesday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 30,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $360,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,532 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,532,934.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 6,013 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $75,102.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,118,210.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,544,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,757,000 after purchasing an additional 39,407 shares during the period.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

