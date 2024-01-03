Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.76

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and traded as high as $8.85. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 3,300 shares.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.12). Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

