KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Raised to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE KEY opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 14,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $192,300.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,659.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $274,773,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in KeyCorp by 324.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,316,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,285,000 after buying an additional 10,945,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $134,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in KeyCorp by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,698,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,617,000 after buying an additional 5,659,750 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

