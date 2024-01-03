Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Kirby makes up approximately 2.5% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.09% of Kirby worth $4,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kirby by 87.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kirby by 293.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEX traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.67. 254,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,672. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Kirby ( NYSE:KEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kirby currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $307,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,260.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total value of $299,304.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,349.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,186. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

