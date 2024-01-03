Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Kite Realty Group Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 769.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kite Realty Group Trust to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.34. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $18.77 and a 52-week high of $24.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

