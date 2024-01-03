KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by PFG Private Wealth Management LLC

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.7% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

KLAC stock traded down $7.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $553.35. 215,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $540.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $499.70. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $597.43.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

