Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.
Knightscope Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of KSCP opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
