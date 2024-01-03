Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Short Interest Update

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 7,530,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,043,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Knightscope Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KSCP opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Knightscope has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSCP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Knightscope in the first quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 12,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Knightscope by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Knightscope during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Knightscope from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

