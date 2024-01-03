KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Short Interest Up 8.7% in December

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,200 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 492,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

KRMD has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. KORU Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. KORU Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

