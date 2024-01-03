Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Short Interest Update

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 2,720,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 276,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kronos Bio

In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,237.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 1,370,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Kronos Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 32,054 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Kronos Bio has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRON has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.