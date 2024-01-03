Kure Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 180,090 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 180,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.3% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAE. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after purchasing an additional 54,268 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,118,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,250,000 after buying an additional 522,780 shares during the period. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.71. 255,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,220. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.