Kure Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 3,009 iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $118.53. 222,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,882. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $123.64.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.