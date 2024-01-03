Kure Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 2,079 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,079 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $683,856.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,014,578.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,825,903. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $159.63. 2,774,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,265,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.09 and a 1-year high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

