Kure Advisory LLC Invests $285,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.22. 2,051,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,422,496. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.46 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.01 and a 200 day moving average of $221.31. The firm has a market cap of $330.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

