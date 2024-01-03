Kure Advisory LLC Invests $333,000 in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Xcel Energy by 31.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth $79,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fundamentum LLC increased its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.82.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,299. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.27. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

