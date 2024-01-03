Kure Advisory LLC Invests $369,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 49.3% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.60.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $296.33. 1,148,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,326. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $299.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $214.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

