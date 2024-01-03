Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $87.63. 2,285,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,139,205. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.16. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

