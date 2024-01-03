Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,677,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 520.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 608,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,177,000 after buying an additional 510,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,747,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 613,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,458. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $59.87.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

