Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 29,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 540,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on KO shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $4,956,681.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.01. 6,036,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115,313. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

