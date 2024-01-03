Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $235,000 Investment in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

DE traded down $4.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $396.81. 581,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $377.02 and its 200 day moving average is $395.86. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

