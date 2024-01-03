Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,398,585. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.19 and a 52 week high of $165.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.25.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.