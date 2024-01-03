Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2024

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHPFree Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.