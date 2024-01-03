Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,129,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,526 shares in the last quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,951,000 after buying an additional 2,281,058 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,191,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,169,000 after acquiring an additional 152,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,118,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,373,000 after acquiring an additional 148,627 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,317,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,870. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

