Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 76.5% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded down $23.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,062.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,354,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,523. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.99 and a 52-week high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $985.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $907.07. The company has a market capitalization of $497.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

