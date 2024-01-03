Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.59. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

