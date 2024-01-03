Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $457,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.24.

Shares of TSLA traded down $7.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $240.73. 77,728,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,220,641. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average is $248.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 2.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,722 shares of company stock worth $5,526,538 over the last three months. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

