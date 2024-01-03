Kure Advisory LLC Makes New $6.73 Million Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of STIP remained flat at $98.52 during trading hours on Wednesday. 167,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,369. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.35.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
