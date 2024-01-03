Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,308,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,367. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.65.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

MMM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

