Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,348,000. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 8.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC owned about 0.39% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 131,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $33.44.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

