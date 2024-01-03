Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.3 %

HON traded down $2.82 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,067,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.