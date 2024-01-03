Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

PECO stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.12. 131,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,950. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $37.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a boost from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.