Kure Advisory LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,000. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 2.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 72,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 689,886,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,104,988,000 after purchasing an additional 688,938,957 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after purchasing an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after purchasing an additional 828,022 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

IAU traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 8,386,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,529. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.