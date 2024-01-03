Kure Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 244.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,632.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $79.97. 178,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,709. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $69.70 and a 52 week high of $80.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

