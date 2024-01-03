Kure Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 3,594 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.3 %

COP stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.12. 1,694,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.50.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

