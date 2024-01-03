Kure Advisory LLC Takes $1.77 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 1,249,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,349. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.12.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

