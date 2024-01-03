Kure Advisory LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 71,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 907,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,951. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

