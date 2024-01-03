Kure Advisory LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ACN traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,772. The company has a market capitalization of $213.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $355.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.72.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

