Kure Advisory LLC Takes $304,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,361,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,718. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.84. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2757 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

