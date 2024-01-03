Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 517 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 124 shares of the software company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $572.07. 1,200,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,583. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $591.51 and a 200 day moving average of $547.01. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $633.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

