Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $43.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,391,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $175.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

View Our Latest Report on Comcast

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

