Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,199,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MMC stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $191.05. The company had a trading volume of 520,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.01 and a 200-day moving average of $191.77. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The stock has a market cap of $94.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

