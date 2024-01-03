Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,669,000 after acquiring an additional 506,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 54.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,943,000 after acquiring an additional 433,106 shares during the period. Wealth CMT purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,627,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,098,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after purchasing an additional 51,723 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.53. 277,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

